FIL Ltd Sells 4,126 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.05% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

