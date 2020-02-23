FIL Ltd Sells 4,365 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of China Biologic Products worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBPO. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

