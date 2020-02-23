FIL Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,485,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

