First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

