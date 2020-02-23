First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1,081.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.