Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,867 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

