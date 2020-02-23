Fmr LLC Acquires 1,094,328 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.42% of Godaddy worth $517,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,286 shares of company stock worth $6,754,597. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

