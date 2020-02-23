Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,188 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.73% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $574,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $391.50 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

