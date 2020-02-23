Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,500 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $569,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 773.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.