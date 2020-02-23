Fmr LLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $589,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

