Fmr LLC Has $525.85 Million Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169,780 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Gardner Denver worth $525,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDI. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

