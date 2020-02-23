Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,912 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.97% of Carvana worth $553,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 64.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 20.0% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of CVNA opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.