Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,121,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,690,587 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of bluebird bio worth $537,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the period.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.