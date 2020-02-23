Fmr LLC Sells 1,307,958 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762,962 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,307,958 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Tapestry worth $559,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tapestry by 19.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tapestry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tapestry by 7.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,608 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Cfra raised their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

