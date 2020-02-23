Frederic V. Salerno Sells 10,922 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 262,533 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

