Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

FRA:FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.56 and a 200-day moving average of €46.63.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

