Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

