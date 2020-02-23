Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 35.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

