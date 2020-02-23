Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.