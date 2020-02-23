Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Guardant Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,817. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

