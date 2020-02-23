Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

HHS stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

