Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.42% of Heron Therapeutics worth $51,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.