IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,896,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

