IFG Advisory LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $7.65 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.