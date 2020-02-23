IFG Advisory LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

