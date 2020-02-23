IFG Advisory LLC Invests $208,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.47.

Tesla stock opened at $901.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.82 and its 200-day moving average is $374.14. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

