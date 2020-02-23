IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.73. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

