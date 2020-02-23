IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,666 Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,666 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,070.06.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.