IFG Advisory LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $339.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.