IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,168 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

