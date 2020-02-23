Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Sells 33,102 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $87,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after buying an additional 519,650 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $13,442,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $11,281,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $7,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

