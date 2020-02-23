Insider Selling: M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells 29,089 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M/I Homes stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 5.87. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

