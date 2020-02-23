Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

NYSE:PSA opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.27. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.59 and a 12 month high of $266.76.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

