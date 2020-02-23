Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.