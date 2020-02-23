Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 14,228 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.95 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,450,496 shares of company stock valued at $38,205,133 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

