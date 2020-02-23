Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 6,056 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.