Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 67,656 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 80,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

