Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $162.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.77. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $131.17 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

