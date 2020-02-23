Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,909 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 56.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $58.44 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

