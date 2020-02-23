Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 5,560 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $58.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.