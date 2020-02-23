Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 5,659 Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $58.07 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58.

