Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

