Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $280,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

