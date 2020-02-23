Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $295,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.