Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $364,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

