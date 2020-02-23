Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,136 shares of company stock worth $2,902,446. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.98 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

