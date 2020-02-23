Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $369.67 on Friday. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $384.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.11 and its 200 day moving average is $319.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

