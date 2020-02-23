Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $173.84 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

