Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 1,254 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $293.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.66. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.95 and a 1 year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

