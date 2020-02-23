Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 1,918 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,882,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.77.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.94 and a 52-week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

